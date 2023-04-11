‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer has bit of all hit Salman Khan films

Brace yourselves, for Salman Khan is returning as the lead player in a theatrical film after a four-year break. The release of the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer, naturally, had to be a big-ticket affair and it did turn out that way on Monday.

The trailer features Salman as the ‘bhai’ of the masses and ‘jaan’ of families with an action-packed treat.

It kicks off with Salman reciting the opening sholka of the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ and deep dives into the budding romance between Bhai and his leading lady on screen, Pooja Hegde, transitioning immediately into an action saga with “face-breaking, bone-cracking, neck-twisting, hammer-hitting action”.

The trailer is over three minutes in length and boasts of all aspects of a commercial formula-led Hindi film. It has bits of family emotions, comedy, romance, drama, music, and of course, action.

It rests heavily on Salman’s shoulders, who does most of the heavy-hitting. It also comes across as a mix of previous Salman Khan films such as ‘Wanted’ (pay attention to the train action sequence), ‘Jai Ho’ (the whole talk about non-violence) and, of course, over-the-top action, which is the staple of Salman Khan films.

Scheduled to hit the big screen on April 21, coinciding with Eid, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is a Hindi action drama directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films.

It features Salman Khan and Telugu stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles with an ensemble supporting cast, extending from ‘Bigg Boss’ alums Shehnaaz Gill and Abdu Rozik to Salman’s ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ co-star Bhagyashree.