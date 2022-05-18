Pooja Hegde paired with Superstar Salman Khan and flaunt’s his famous bracelet

Pooja Hegde has once again coming back with big bang in movie Bollywood alongside Superstar Salman Khan and the shooting of this movie began recently. The actress took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself showing off the signature blue bracelet of Bhai.

The actress shared on her Instagram a picture of herself flaunting the signature bracelet of Salman Khan Without giving away any details, the actress simply posted the pic wearing a black outfit and the actor’s iconic jewellery piece. “Shoot begins,” she wrote in the caption and tagged Salman and filmmaker Farhad Samji in the post. She is reportedly playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman’s character.

The movie is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which holds a cross-cultural love story at its core, and will also deliver a healthy dose of comedy, romance and action. The film will be driven by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films,

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Aayush Sharma. He will play a climacteric role as one of the on-screen brothers of the lead protagonist of the film played by superstar Salman Khan. The film is expected to a theatrical release either in the latter half of 2022 or early 2023.