Pooja Hegde on balancing Bollywood and South cinema: “I love jumping between two things”

Pooja Hegde, known for her successful stints in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema, recently spoke candidly about the challenges of juggling projects in two highly demanding film industries.

In a conversation with ANI, Pooja revealed that the most challenging aspect of her dual career is “managing travel” and adapting to the fast-paced nature of both industries.

She explained, “Some days it is tough, especially the traveling part. I always like jumping between two things.” She further opened up about the difficulty of transitioning between roles, especially when working on two drastically different projects simultaneously. For instance, while shooting for ‘Deva’, she was also filming for ‘Retro’, both of which required her to shift between distinct characters. “Being able to snap out of one and go back into the other is a challenge,” she admitted.

Despite these hurdles, Pooja Hegde remains passionate about her work. She emphasized that her project choices are guided more by the quality of the role than the language of the film.

“I’ve always gone with what the work is, and where I feel my role is good or if the film is good. I think that is more important to me than the language. I believe that if the work is good, it will reach people,” she shared.

Pooja’s upcoming projects include the much-awaited ‘Deva’, where she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor. In the film, she plays an investigative journalist opposite Kapoor’s intense portrayal of a rebellious cop.

The trailer, released earlier this month, showcases Kapoor returning to the action genre. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, ‘Deva’ is ready for release on January 31.

In addition to ‘Deva’, Pooja is also excited about her role in ‘Retro’, a film set to release on May 1, where she stars alongside South Indian superstar Suriya.