PM Modi meets ‘brilliant team’ behind ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

IANS | New Delhi | March 31, 2023 9:59 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met documentary film maker Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga [Photo:IANS]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met documentary film maker Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga, who made the Oscar award winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

“The cinematic brilliance and success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud,” the Prime Minister tweeted after meeting the two ladies.

Gonsalves has directed the award winning documentary, while Monga produced it.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the Oscar award for the best documentary short film at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony earlier this month.

The documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.

