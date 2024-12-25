PM Modi honors Mohammed Rafi on 100th birth anniversary

On the occasion of legendary singer 100th birth anniversary of Mohammed Rafi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute, celebrating the enduring legacy of one of India’s most beloved musical icons.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi lauded Rafi’s unmatched versatility and emotional depth, writing, “Remembering the legendary Mohammed Rafi Sahab on his 100th birth anniversary. He was a musical genius whose cultural influence and impact transcends generations. Rafi Sahab’s songs are admired for their ability to capture different emotions and sentiments. His versatility was extensive as well. May his music keep adding joy in the lives of people!”

Born on December 24, 1924, Mohammed Rafi is remembered as one of the most gifted singers in Indian music history. From romantic ballads and soulful ghazals to playful qawwalis and devotional bhajans, his voice brought life to countless songs that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Rafi’s illustrious career was marked by collaborations with legendary music directors like Naushad Ali, OP Nayyar, Shankar-Jaikishan, SD Burman, and Roshan, among others. His exceptional talent earned him six Filmfare Awards, a National Film Award, and the prestigious Padma Shri in 1967.

Rafi’s contribution to Indian cinema remains unparalleled, with timeless hits like “Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Na Paoge,” “Yeh Jo Chilman Hai,” and “Kitna Pyara Vaada.”

These classics still find a place in the hearts of music lovers, transcending generations.

The singer’s legacy extends beyond his music. Known for his humility and generosity, Rafi was a devoted family man. His son, Shahid Rafi, fondly remembered him as a loving father who cherished time with his family. Speaking to ANI, Shahid shared, ‘“He was very down-to-earth, soft-spoken, and charitable. We miss him deeply.”’

Earlier this year, the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) paid tribute to Rafi and other cinema legends in a special programme commemorating their centennial anniversaries.

Although Mohammed Rafi passed away on July 31, 1980, his melodies remain immortal.