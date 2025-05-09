Pharrell Williams unveils the ‘dandy’ secret hehind his Met Gala gold grill

Pharrell Williams has long been popular for turning heads, but at the 2025 Met Gala, he gave fans something to really smile about — a flash of pure gold. And no, it wasn’t just for show.

As he made his way up the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, Pharrell Williams, 52, stopped to chat with ‘Essence’, casually revealing the secret behind his sparkling smile.

“Truth be told, these are my Invisaligns,” he said with a grin. “I used my Invisalign trays and got them done in gold.”

Only Pharrell could turn a dental appliance into a high-fashion statement.

“That’s what dandy do,” he added, nodding to the evening’s theme while flexing his custom gold aligners. “These keep my teeth straight.” And just like that, oral hygiene became the latest frontier in fashion.

But Pharrell’s fashion moment didn’t stop at his grill. As co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, themed ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, he helped steer the night’s vision — one that celebrated Black creativity, individuality, and legacy in fashion.

The theme paid homage to the “Black dandy” — a term that not only describes a bold, refined aesthetic, but also speaks to deeper cultural narratives of expression and resistance.

It was a meaningful appointment for Pharrell, who took over as Louis Vuitton’s creative director in 2023 after the tragic passing of Virgil Abloh. And he delivered. From Sabrina Carpenter to BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Doechii, and his wife Helen Lasichanh, several stars showed up in Louis Vuitton ensembles crafted under his direction.

Each look balanced elegance with edge — a signature of Pharrell’s fashion playbook.

Alongside Pharrell, the night’s other co-chairs included Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A\$AP Rocky, and, of course, fashion queenpin Anna Wintour, with LeBron James stepping in as honorary chair. The star-studded lineup underscored the night’s focus on celebrating Black excellence in every form.

The gala also kicked off the ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ exhibition, a spring showcase by The Costume Institute. Curated by Andrew Bolton with guest curator Monica L. Miller — author of ‘Slaves to Fashion’ — the exhibit dives deep into centuries of Black style, examining the evolution of dandyism as both a cultural concept and a statement of identity.