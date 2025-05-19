Raja Kumari calls out western double standards over Diljit Dosanjh’s Met Gala snub

American rapper and Indian-origin songwriter Raja Kumari isn’t one to hold back — especially when it comes to calling out cultural hypocrisy.

In a recent chat with ‘Mid-Day’, she took aim at the fashion world’s performative inclusion, using a striking example: singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s denied request for the iconic Patiala Necklace for the Met Gala, while a YouTuber wore it two years ago.

Let’s rewind for a second. At this year’s Met Gala, Diljit turned heads and dropped jaws with his royal look. Dressed like a modern-day Maharaja in a stunning Prabal Gurung ensemble, he paired a black turban with a flowing kurta, traditional tehmat, and even carried a ceremonial sword.

His team had planned to elevate the regal look with one historical showstopper — the legendary Cartier Patiala Necklace.

But that didn’t happen.

Why? Because Cartier apparently said no.

Now here’s the real kicker. The same necklace — or at least a major part of it — had previously been worn by social media star Emma Chamberlain in 2022.

That contrast isn’t lost on Raja Kumari. “Why didn’t Cartier give Diljit the legendary Patiala necklace for his Met Gala appearance?” she asked. “Instead, they gave it to a YouTuber two years ago. That kind of erasure is infuriating.”

She’s not wrong to feel that way. The necklace, commissioned in 1928 by the Maharaja of Patiala, is one of the most extravagant pieces of jewelry ever created. With over 2,900 diamonds, weighing a jaw-dropping 1,000 carats, it was originally valued at ₹10 crore — a figure that would skyrocket to an estimated ₹21,000 crore ($2.5 billion) today.

According to ‘The New York Times’, Diljit’s stylist Abhilasha Devnani tried hard to borrow the necklace for the event but was told it was “sealed in a museum.”

Yet, Emma Chamberlain, who has a massive following on YouTube and Instagram, was seen flaunting what is believed to be part of the same necklace just two years ago. The optics? Not great.

For Raja Kumari, this is more than just a fashion controversy. It’s about the bigger picture — how the West still stereotypes and exoticizes South Asian artists while failing to offer them the same platforms and respect. “Earlier, when I was writing songs for top talents, I used to be the only Indian in the room,” she recalled. “They’d call me ‘India’ or ‘Yogi’, and I’d play into it too — writing lyrics about mangoes and curry. But we’ve evolved.”

The Grammy-nominated artist now sees a cultural shift brewing. South Asian creators — be it musicians, actors, or writers — are reclaiming their narratives. “Sure, the West still exoticises us,” she admitted, “but we’re pushing back and saying that we’re more than their stereotype.”