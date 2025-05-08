Janhvi Kapoor defends desi swag at Met Gala 2025: “They’re the best in the world”

The Met Gala 2025 might be over, but the conversation around it is still very much alive—especially on Indian social media. Opinions are between pride and, well, petty criticism. Taking a bold stand, Janhvi Kapoor decided enough was enough.

In a fiery Instagram comment, the Bollywood star clapped back at trolls who mocked Indian celebrities for showing up (and showing out) at fashion’s biggest night.

Dropping her truth bombs under a post by fashion watchdog Diet Sabya, Janhvi passionately defended India’s growing footprint on the global style stage.

“It was high time,” she wrote, declaring loud and clear that India’s designers and artisans are not just good—they’re the best in the world. “They deserve the spotlight on a global stage like the Met. As do our icons,” she added.

The trolls weren’t ready for what came next.

Without mincing words, Janhvi addressed the strange sense of elitism some netizens seemed to be holding onto. “Shouldn’t we be happy we’re finally getting our due,” she asked, “instead of salty about how seeing our own people on this platform is making it seem a little less aspirational?”

She even took a sharp jab at the lingering colonial mindset: “Amusing how we’re being almost classist towards ourselves… clearly colonial trauma hasn’t left us.”

Mic. Drop.

She went on to explain how Indian textiles, embroidery, and craftsmanship have long been in use in international designers without proper credit.

“For decades, the work of our artisans has been exported and presented as someone else’s genius,” she said. “I’m glad our people are finally getting the chance to represent so much of our work and heritage.”

And honestly, who could argue? The 2025 Met Gala was a landmark moment for Indian fashion and its ambassadors.

Shah Rukh Khan made history by becoming the ‘first’ Indian male actor to grace the Met Gala red carpet. Fans across the globe couldn’t stop talking about his elegance and poise.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani turned heads and stole hearts as she debuted her baby bump in a dreamy couture gown. The internet pretty much melted.

Then there was Diljit Dosanjh, repping his Sikh identity with pride and swag that earned him nods from global fashion critics. And, of course, Priyanka Chopra—no stranger to Met Gala magic—brought the drama and dazzled, yet again.

It wasn’t just fashion—it was a full-blown cultural moment.

As Janhvi Kapoor perfectly summed it up, “The sense of pride I felt seeing our artists and garments at the Met made the whole affair seem even more magical.”