Billie Eilish slams AI lies: “I was in Europe, not at the Met Gala!”

Billie Eilish has officially had enough of the internet’s fake news machine — and she’s calling out AI-generated photos that claimed she was strutting her stuff at the 2025 Met Gala.

In a candid (and hilariously chill) Instagram Story, Billie addressed the buzz around her “appearance” at fashion’s biggest night. Spoiler alert: she wasn’t there.

“I wasn’t there. That’s AI,” she said nonchalantly, ice cream cone in hand, clearly amused by the chaos. “I had a show in Europe that night. Let me be! I wasn’t even there!”

Turns out, the 22-year-old singer was lighting up the stage in Amsterdam as part of her ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ world tour while the fashion elite gathered in New York on May 5. The only runway she walked that night? The concert stage.

Still, that didn’t stop social media from spiraling into hot takes over her supposed red carpet outfit — an ensemble she never wore.

“Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year’s Met Gala being trash… I wasn’t there!” Billie said, clearly frustrated that people were critiquing an AI-generated look as if it were real.

She’s not alone in this. Pop icon Katy Perry also had to shut down rumors about her “Met Gala look,” posting, “Couldn’t make it to the MET,” alongside a carousel of AI-generated images of her in fantasy gowns.

Like Billie, Katy was busy on her own tour and nowhere near the event.

The rise of eerily realistic AI images has started to blur the lines between fact and fiction, with celebrities like Billie and Katy now having to ‘publicly deny’ being in places they never went to. It’s a bizarre new chapter in fame, where AI can dress you up, put you on a red carpet, and start a debate — all without your consent.

This year’s Met Gala theme was ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, a tribute to the art of dandyism and its evolution through Black fashion from the 18th century to today.

The official dress code, “Tailored for You,” invited attendees to embrace personalized suiting and sharp silhouettes.

Had Billie actually shown up, she probably would’ve nailed it with one of her signature, boundary-pushing fits. But instead, the internet did it ‘for’ her — without asking — and started dragging the outfit anyway.