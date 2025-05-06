Met Gala 2025: Indian celebs rule the carpet in ‘superfine’ tailoring

The biggest night of fashion took place on May 5, and we are all here for it. The Met Gala is a full-blown celebration of art and the powers of the needle. Amid the myriad of serving dapper and gorgeous looks, Indian celebrities effortlessly made their mark as they walked the steps of the Met. Their commanding looks demanded a second glance of appreciation. From Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh to Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani’s looks, we cannot have enough of it.

The theme for the year was ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It drew inspiration from Monica L Miller’s book ‘Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.’ The theme chronicles how fashion contributed to the formation of Black identities. Meanwhile, ‘Tailored for You’ was the dress code.

Advertisement

Here’s a quick round-up of Indian celebrities’ powerful looks from the Met Gala 2025:

The King walks in: SRK in Sabyasachi

2025 witnessed the Met Gala debut of the global star, King Khan, who lit the carpet with his magnetic charm and aura. Shah Rukh Khan wore a bespoke black ensemble designed by veteran craftsman Sabyasachi Mukherji. His look was at once breezy, comfortable, while making a statement. He paired the chic ensemble with stacked intricate jewellery and a bold ‘K’ pendant. Elevating the oomph factor, King Khan sported a pair of sleek black shades and a regal cane.

Advertisement

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan breaks the internet with royal Met Gala entrance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Of royal elegance: Diljit Dosanjh remembers his roots

Diljit Dosanjh is taking the global stage over with every step on the way. Following his highly successful world tour, the musical sensation has once again left fans stunned, this time, with his royal Met Gala look. Dressed by Prabal Gurung, Diljit brought back his roots in an ethereal ivory set akin to a Sikh king. With a bedazzled turban and a floor-length cape, the singer’s look came together to perfection. Completed with a sword, his look oozed power and regalness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Timeless tailoring: Priyanka Chopra in sleek silhouette

Priyanka Chopra does it again! After acing the Met game time and again, the Desi Girl who has captured the West has done it again. Bringing in the ‘superfine’ to carpet, PeeCee opted for a well-cut polka-dot suite dress brought to life by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain. Paired with long gloves and an over-the-top hat, her look is a timeless vision. Completing the ensemble is a statement Bvlgari dimond necklace with an emerald centre-stone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The new glow: Kiara Advani flaunts her baby bump

Kiara Advani made her biggest night in fashion debut this year. What makes it extra special is that the actress is soon going to welcome her bundle of joy. Flaunting her bump, the mom-to-be fused comfort and style in a custom Gaurav Gupta ensemble. Inspired by the Black Dandy, her black and white ensemble was rounded by a gleaming golden breastplate. Her floor-grazing white cape was a nod to André Leon Talley’s iconic 2010 Met Gala look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Classic yet contemporary: Isha Ambani in Anamika Khanna

The Reliance heiress is back at the Met, and how. Following her ethereal Rahul Misha look from last year, Isha Ambani has once again stirred headlines. Her Anamika Khanna look stylistically blended classic heritage styles with modern contemporary flair. Isha wore a well-crafted gold and ivory corset with a floor-length cape studded with gems. The captivating classic pieces were tied with sleek black trousers, creating a balanced look with classic flair and contemporary edge. What stole the show was her choice of high jewellery, making heads turn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

When heritage meets contemporary couture: Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla has never failed to make headlines with her choice of fashion. For this year’s Met Gala, she celebrated her Parsi heritage. Her striking fishtail skirt was created using two Gara saris, while the black jacket was sewn with the Ektaar technique, in which a continuous pattern is woven with a single unbroken thread. Taking her outfit to the next level, Poonawalla went for a fitted cummerbund and a pearl bralette. Her theatrical outfit exuded artistry and a pure celebration of fashion and culture. Manish Malhotra brought her statement vision to life. The ace designer described her look as, “Draped in an exquisite fusion of armor, artistry, and ancestry. A vision of dandyism woven with the heritage and legacy of Indian Gara embroidery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Of fine tailoring: Mona Patel in Thome Browne

Entrepreneur Mona Patel made a stunning and sharp appearance in a bespoke Thom Browne ensemble. She sported a black tuxedo with glittering corset, paired with tailored wide-legged trousers. She rounded her timeless and chic look with a bow-tie and a hat. What stole the show was the robotic dog named Vector, designed by MIT, that added a futuristic touch to her classic look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2025 (@metgalaofficial_)



Moreover, celebrated designers Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra also graced the steps of the Met. Their dapper looks are a testament to their superfine artistry and strong presence in the fashion world.