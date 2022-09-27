‘Perfect Strangers’ creator Dale McRaven passes away at 83

Dale McRaven, an Emmy-nominated television writer and the man of ‘Perfect Strangers’ and ‘Mork & Mindy,’ passed away at the age of 83, in his Porter Ranch, California, home as a result of complications from lung cancer.

David McRaven, McRaven’s son, confirmed his father’s passing to Variety. McRaven garnered nominated for his writing on the ABC television series “Mork & Mindy,” which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and the late film director Garry Marshall, with whom he had a long-standing professional relationship, in both the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Primetime Emmys.

According to Variety, following his retirement from the programme due to creative differences, McRaven went on to create the well-known ABC sitcom “Perfect Strangers,” which aired for eight seasons. A few years after the series’ finale in 1993, McRaven fully left the film and television industries and devoted himself to wildlife and landscape photography.

The 1960s sitcom ‘The Joey Bishop Show’ on NBC gave McRaven his first employment in the entertainment industry. When Marshall hired him and his writing partner, Carl Kleinschmidt, in 1964, it marked the beginning of both men’s successful television careers. McRaven and Kleinschmidt worked together on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” from their office on Sunset Boulevard, sharing the 1966 WGA Award for best episodic comedy.

On ‘The Odd Couple,’ ‘Gomer Pyle: U.S.M.C.,’ ‘Good Morning World,’ ‘That Girl,’ and ‘Hey, Landlord,’ the two also collaborated.

In 1974, McRaven started producing and writing without Kleinschmidt’s input. He worked as a producer on ‘The Partridge Family,’ a popular ABC sitcom. During this time, he also contributed writing to ‘Angie’ and ‘The Betty White Show.’

The Texas Wheelers, a comedy about a slacker father who relocates to Arizona to take care of his kids when their mother dies, was also created and sold by McRaven around this period. Even though the show only had eight episodes, according to McRaven’s son, it remained his most intimate and passionate undertaking.

McRaven, one of six children, was born on March 5, 1939, close to the Illinois town of Pulaski. He was raised in Arizona. After leaving the worlds of film and television, McRaven devoted himself to the arts. He travelled the globe, captured wildlife and landscapes on camera, and uploaded digital displays of his work to his own website. At the annual photography competition held by the Los Angeles Zoo, he took home two merit honours.

“It is easy to be inspired and in awe of Dale and his accomplishments, from his writings, TV Producer career, amazing photography, wonderful Art, and to his triumphs over the hurdles of his health,” his niece, Grissyg Lizarraga, wrote in a 2014 blog post. “These are a few of the gold doubloons from Dale McRaven’s treasure chest of life.”

In Monrovia, California, at Turner & Stevens Live Oak Mortuary & Memorial Park, McRaven was laid to rest. In addition to his beloved Yorkie, The Mighty Kong, he is also survived by his son David, daughter Renee, daughter-in-law Ruth, nieces, nephews, grandsons Justin Davis, Matthew McRaven, and Nefertina Lizarraga.