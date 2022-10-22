George Clooney shared his initial fear about being a dad to twins

George Clooney, a famous actor in Hollywood, recently discussed his initial thoughts about having twins.

The “Gravity” actor admitted during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that he was “terrified” when he first learned that he and his wife Amal were expecting twins.

“That wasn’t part of the plan. (Amal’s) sister has twins too. We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there’s the kid. (To) look at the picture of the kid,” Clooney recalled. “And [the doctor] goes, ‘It’s a boy.’ Then he goes, ‘And a girl.’ And I was like, ‘What?'”, he said, quoted by People.

“Such a disaster, it was. Are you kidding me, I said “The actor kept going. “It is currently the best thing ever. Then, I was terrified.”

When host Drew Barrymore questioned Clooney about his fear at the time, the “Up in the Air” star replied, “Well, I was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me.”

When Clooney and wife Amal appeared on “CBS Mornings” last month, they admitted that they had parented the twins in a “terrible mistake.” He said, “We taught them Italian. We don’t speak Italian, though.

The actor continued, “So we’ve given them a language they can use to hurt us. “And neither of us really understands what they’re saying,”

Clooney joked, “I’m from Kentucky, English is my second language,” after confirming the twins can speak both Italian and French.

(Inputs from IANS)