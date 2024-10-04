Halle Bailey and DDG split, commit to co-parenting son Halo

Halle Bailey and DDG have officially ended their relationship. The social media star, DDG, made the announcement on Thursday, October 3, via his Instagram Stories. In his heartfelt message, he explained that the decision to part ways was not an easy one but was made after much reflection and discussion.

“Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. The decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we shared,” wrote the 26-year-old rapper and social media personality, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.

Though they are no longer a couple, DDG emphasized that their bond remains strong. He reassured fans that their love for each other is still intact and that they remain best friends. The two, who started dating in January 2022, became parents to their son Halo in late 2023.

As they move forward, DDG explained that their priority is co-parenting and continuing to support one another in their individual pursuits. “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other,” he shared, adding that they will focus on their “individual journeys and roles as co-parents.”

The rapper concluded his statement by asking for privacy and understanding during this transition. “Thank you for your love and encouragement,” he wrote, signing the message with his stage name, DDG.

Their relationship had gained public attention after they confirmed their romance in early 2022. In an interview with Essence magazine later that year, Halle Bailey expressed her feelings for DDG, stating that she was “for sure” in love with him. She recalled how she had admired him as a young creator on YouTube and drawn to his music before they eventually connected.