Val Kilmer, ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Batman’ star, dies at 65

Val Kilmer, the actor famous for playing Batman and his memorable roles in ‘Top Gun’, ‘The Doors’, and ‘Tombstone’, has died at 65.

The actor died from pneumonia complications in Los Angeles on April 1, according to his daughter Mercedes, as confirmed to The New York Times.

Kilmer had been fighting throat cancer for several years, a fight that ultimately left him speechless. In spite of his illness, he stayed busy in Hollywood, even making a cameo, brief but emotional, in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022), where technology restored his on-screen voice.

Los Angeles-born Kilmer trained in Juilliard before joining Hollywood. He initially gained fame through comedy films in the 1980s such as ‘Top Secret!’ (1984) and ‘Real Genius’ (1985).

However, it was acting as the arrogant pilot “Iceman” in ‘Top Gun’ (1986) alongside Tom Cruise that made him a household name.

His commitment to his performances was seen in ‘The Doors’ (1991), in which he portrayed Jim Morrison with uncanny accuracy, even singing his own parts. His acting as the tormented but charismatic musician is one of his best performances.

Val Kilmer was a master of leading and supporting characters, and he excelled in films such as ‘Tombstone’ (1993), ‘Heat’ (1995), and ‘True Romance’ (1993). Although he played the role of Bruce Wayne in ‘Batman Forever’ (1995), he later revealed that the experience was not as satisfying as he had expected.

Though most famous for his on-screen work, Kilmer was a multi-talented man. He provided voice work for animated projects such as ‘The Prince of Egypt’, released albums, and even received a 2012 Grammy nomination for an audiobook recording of ‘Zorro’. His 2020 memoir, ‘I’m Your Huckleberry’, looked back over his life, career, and battle with disease.

A very spiritual man, Kilmer was a Christian Scientist who initially avoided publicly acknowledging his diagnosis of cancer. Eventually, though, he did receive treatment, including chemotherapy.

Outside of Hollywood, he was interested in social causes, having worked on disaster relief following Hurricane Katrina and being an advocate for Native American rights and the protection of the environment.