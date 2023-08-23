“People advised me against doing Inside Edge,” reveals Tanuj Virwani

Jio Cinema is set to launch a new series, “Bajao,” featuring Tanuj Virwani of “Inside Edge” fame, alongside rapper Raftaar, actors such as Mahira Sharma, Sahil Khattar, and more. In this series, Virwani portrays a typical Delhi boy, a role he admitted he couldn’t initially relate to. As a Mumbaikar, he found it challenging to step into this character, but he emphasized that as an actor, it’s all about self-discovery, stating, “It’s about rediscovering yourself.”

Despite being born into the film industry, with his mother Rati Agnihotri being an 80s star, Virwani initially didn’t see acting as his forte. He shared that he enjoyed working behind the camera and started his career as an assistant director before developing a passion for acting.

Regarding the label of being a star kid, Virwani mentioned with The Statesman that his mother had left acting before he was born, so he didn’t have strong industry connections. He acknowledged the pressures and expectations that come with being a star kid, saying, “There is always a certain hype around your launch and certain expectations that we have to live up to.” He concluded by emphasizing that, ultimately, people will judge you based on your merit or demerit.

Speaking about his acclaimed show “Inside Edge,” Virwani revealed that despite receiving advice against it, he followed his intuition and pursued the project. Ultimately, the series brought him significant career success.

Describing the entertainment industry as a game of “snake and ladders,” Tanuj Virwani offered advice to newcomers, urging them to be consistent and prepare as if they were gearing up for a test match rather than a T20 game. He cautioned that while the industry may appear glamorous, it comes with its own set of challenges.

Virwani’s upcoming projects include starring alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Disha Patni in the Dharma production “Yodha” and other projects like “Johnny Jumper” and “Murshid.”