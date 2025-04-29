PM Modi holds security meet amidst rising cross-border aggression

As Pakistan continued to indulge in unprovoked cross border firing on the fifth day, a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held at his residence here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the Chiefs of the three services.

The meeting comes a day before the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), slated to be held on Wednesday. Though there is no official communique from the government regarding the proceedings of the meeting, it is anticipated that plans pertaining to military action following the Pahalgam terror attack were discussed.

On Sunday, during his radio show Mann ki Baat, Modi had spoken about delivering the harshest response to the preparators of the Pahalgam terror attack. Assuring justice to the families of the victims Modi said that he was deeply agonised and understood the anger seething withing every citizen owing to the attack. Stating that Pahalgam terror attack is frustration of those who patronise terrorism, Modi said that it shows their cowardice.

“This attack in Pahalgam shows the desperation of the patrons of terrorism; displays their cowardice… at a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, there was a vibrancy in schools and colleges, construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people’s income was increasing, new opportunities were being created for the youth,” he had said.

“The enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like that. The terrorists and the masterminds of terror want Kashmir to be destroyed again and hence they executed such a big conspiracy. Today the world is watching, after this terrorist attack, the whole country is speaking in one voice,” he added.

An army spokesperson said that during the night of 28-29 April, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector. “Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation,” said the spokesperson.