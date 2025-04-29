Rahul Gandhi chairs development meeting during Rae Bareli visit

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli, presided over a development review meeting and visited several key sites on Tuesday.

He began his visit by inaugurating a 2 MW Atom Solar Roof Plant and an Atom Electric Charging Station at the Visakha Factory in Kundanganj. He then chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting in his capacity as Chairman.

En route from the Visakha Factory to the District Collectorate, Rahul Gandhi made an unscheduled stop to interact with local residents, shaking hands with youths and children. Later, he unveiled a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Civil Lines area of the city and distributed 15 handcarts to economically disadvantaged individuals.

During the Disha meeting, Gandhi reviewed ongoing development projects and expressed dissatisfaction over delays in certain initiatives. The meeting lasted for two hours and was attended by officials from 78 departments. Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh and Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma were also present.

This was the first Disha meeting since the previous one held on November 5, 2024.

At 3:30 pm, Rahul Gandhi visited the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Lalganj, where he discussed the progress of railway coach production with senior officials. He toured the facility accompanied by RCF General Manager PK Mishra and others.

Before concluding the day, the Rae Bareli MP held assembly-level meetings with booth presidents from Sareni at Muraibagh in Dalmau. He stayed overnight at the Bhumu Mau Guest House and is scheduled to visit Amethi and Kanpur tomorrow, before returning to Delhi in the evening.