Payal Kapadia receives French honour after historic Cannes triumph

Payal Kapadia, the filmmaker behind ‘All We Imagine As Light’, has been bestowed with a prestigious French honour, solidifying her place as one of cinema’s brightest stars.

Earlier this week, the Mumbai-based director was celebrated at a ceremony held at the French Consulate, where she was presented with the ‘Officier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ (Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters).

Advertisement

The event, attended by distinguished guests, was held at the French residence in Mumbai’s elegant Peddar Road.

Advertisement

As she accepted the honour, Payal Kapadia shared her heartfelt gratitude, saying, “It is an honour and a privilege to be conferred with the distinction of Officer of Arts and Letters. I am also very thankful for the French Government’s dedicated support towards independent cinema all over the world.”

Kapadia’s new title places her alongside a remarkable list of Indian luminaries who have received this prestigious accolade, including megastars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by France in Mumbai (@franceinbombay)

Kapadia’s rise to international acclaim began in 2017, when her short film ‘Afternoon Clouds’ caught the attention of the Cannes Film Festival. However, it was her debut feature documentary, ‘A Night of Knowing Nothing’, that truly put her on the map, earning her the prestigious Golden Eye award at Cannes.

Yet, it was 2024’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ that propelled her into the global spotlight. The film’s triumph at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it clinched the coveted Grand Prix, marked a historic moment for Indian cinema—making her the first Indian director in three decades to win an award in Cannes’ main competition.

But the accolades didn’t stop there. ‘All We Imagine As Light’ garnered a Golden Globe nomination and was shortlisted as France’s official entry for the Oscars’ international category. Co-produced in France, the film beautifully blends cultures and storytelling styles.