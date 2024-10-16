Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik reignite dating rumours

Park Bo Young and Park Hung Sik created waves with their adorable chemistry in their hit 2017 drama, ‘Strong Woman Bong Soon.’ Recently, the duo had a little reunion as they attended the same event and were seated beside each other. Since then, clips of their meeting have taken over K-drama enthusiasts who are ecstatic with speculations of them dating.

On October 15, the pair attended a breast cancer charity event together. In the glimpses, Hyung Sik and Bo Young sit next to each other. While the ‘Happiness’ actor wore an all-black outfit, his former c-star went an all-white formal ensemble. A clip going viral shows Park Bo Young removing an eyelash from Hyung Sik’s face as they talk. Moreover, fans are gushing over them talking and laughing together endlessly. Following the viral clip, fans are speculating that the two are dating.

For those unaware, Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik collaborated on the romance comedy ‘Strong Woman Bong Soon.’ The drama focuses on a woman who has the gift of super strength and power. She gets entangled in a case of kidnapping which her detective friend investigates. Moreover, Bo Young and Hyung Sik also have a romantic angle in the drama. The duo also made a cameo appearance in the sequel drama ‘Strong Girl Nam Soon’ which released in 2023.

The 2017 emerged as a hit and the chemistry between the pair took it to the next level. Not just fans but also the makers speculated that the duo was dating at the time. In an interview, the ‘Doctor Slump’ star revealed, When I was filming Do Bong Soon, I guess I looked at her in a way that had people asking if we had something going on. Noona (Bo Young) said to the director ‘Director, I will film you (with Hyung Sik) and watch how he looks at you. He looks at you the same way.’”

Moreover, during Hyunk Sik’s interview with Hindustan Times, he talked about reuniting with the ‘Doom At Your Service’ star again for the sequel. He said, “I met Park Bo-young again after a while. I felt that she was still cute and lovely, but also a more mature and deepened person. In the six years that passed, she portrayed Do Bong-soon so perfectly that it made the passage of time seem meaningless. I could journey back to the past along with her, it was truly an enjoyable time.”

On the work front, Park Hyung Sik’s last was the Netflix drama ‘Doctor Slump’ with Park Shin Hye. On the other hand, Park Bo Young last starred in ‘Daily Dose of Sunshine.’