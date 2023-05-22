Parineeti se Rajneeti tak ka safar: The actress opens up on her relationship

“I would never marry a politician…. EVERR!!!”, said actress Parineeti Chopra in an interview when asked about her dream man. Little did she know that she is destined to tie the knot with a politician.

The actress now has shared a fresh batch of Pictures days after her engagement ceremony on her social media handlers. She penned down a heartfelt note in the caption sharing how she knew he was the one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

The caption reads: “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.”

Moments after her post, many celebrities congratulated her including Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Congratulations ️And God bless both of you on this beautiful journey that lies ahead….! Much love Pari.”

AAP Politician Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra recently announced their engagement following rumours of their affair. The couple got engaged on 13 May in the presence of their close friends and family.

The duo is rumoured to tie a knot in October. However, there is no official announcement by the couple.