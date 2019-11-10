Actor Parineeti Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, the Saina Nehwal biopic. The 31-year-old took some time out of her hectic shooting schedule to enjoy a short vacation in Goa.

The actor is in Goa with her girlfriends and marked the birthday celebrations of one of her friends by posting pictures on Instagram.

Parineeti shared a series of photographs from her vacay time there, and fans seem to be loving all of it.

She also shared beautiful sunset video-clips from the beaches in Goa as part of her Instagram stories.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actor seems to be unwinding at private beaches and making the most of her vacay time.

Here is a glimpse into her perfect pre-winter vacation.