Advanced Frigate ‘Triput’ launch comes as a boost to Indian Navy

The first of two Advanced Frigates, under construction by the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the Indian Navy, was launched last evening at GSL, Goa.

In keeping with maritime tradition, the ship was launched by Mrs Rita Sreedharan to the invocation from Atharva Veda, in the presence of Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

The ship has been named Triput, after the mighty arrow, representing the indomitable spirit of the Indian Navy and its ability to strike far and deep.

Advertisement

The contract for building two Triput class Advance Frigates was signed between the Ministry of Defence, and the Goa Shipyard Limited on 25 January 2019. The ship is designed for combat operations against enemy surface ships, submarines and aircraft. The Triput class ships are 124.8 m long and 15.2 m wide, with a draught of 4.5 m. Their displacement is about 3600 tonnes, and the speed of a maximum of 28 knots. The ships are equipped with stealth features, advanced weapons & sensors and platform management systems.

Being constructed at GSL, the Triput class of ships is a follow-on ships of the Teg and Talwar class ships acquired from Russia. These frigates are being constructed for the first time indigenously by an Indian Shipyard.

In line with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, a large percentage of the equipment fit, including weapons & sensors is of indigenous origin, thereby ensuring that large-scale defence production is executed by Indian manufacturing units, generating employment and capability enhancement within the country, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.