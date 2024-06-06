Paparazzi under fire: Actresses speak out against invasive photography

Several Bollywood actresses, including Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, have expressed discomfort over paparazzi capturing their images from inappropriate angles. Despite their requests to refrain from intrusive photography, such as zooming or using improper angles, these pleas often go unheeded.

Recently, Mona Singh and Sharvari Wagh were promoting their upcoming film, ‘Munjya.’ During an interview with News18 Showsha, Mona expressed frustration over paparazzi capturing inappropriate pictures. “It’s disturbing. They focus inappropriately on women’s bodies. Would they do the same to a man? No. But they do it to every woman,” she asserted, urging actresses to speak out on the issue.

Expanding on the matter, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actress highlighted how paparazzi anticipate wardrobe malfunctions for sensational headlines. “It’s really not cool what they do. It’s almost like they wait for some faux pas to happen.” Sharvari echoed Mona’s sentiments, agreeing that while it’s a sensitive issue, Mona is right.

Mona’s comments followed Neha Sharma’s discussion of the distasteful nature of paparazzi-captured images of actresses. In her interview with India Today, the ‘Crook’ star emphasized the importance of being seen in today’s time but noted the discomfort caused by intrusive angles. “As a woman, you also lose your freedom to dress the way you want to,” she added.

While Bollywood celebrities are accustomed to posing for publicity, there’s a need to maintain decorum. Respecting boundaries and avoiding intrusive photography is essential. The issue continues to be a contentious topic among Bollywood actresses, emphasizing the importance of addressing it.