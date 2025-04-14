Shubho Noboborsho: Wishes to spread the spirit of Bengali New Year 2025

April 15 will mark a new chapter with the Bengali New Year. The day is celebrated as Pohela Boishakh or Poila Baisakh and as Noboborsho. The day marks the commencement of the Bengali New Year. Every year, it is celebrated on the first day of the Boishakh month as per the Bengali solar calendar. The day of merriment is celebrated by Bengalis in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Bangladesh.

To bring in the good vibes of the new year, we have curated a list of wishes and messages one can share with their loved ones. New years are meant to be celebrated by spreading the message of joy, health, wealth, and prosperity.

Wishes for celebrating the Bengali New Year 2025:

A. Let the vibrant shades of alpana and the sound of dhak bring joy and good fortune your way this Bengali New Year!

B. May this Pohela Boishakh light your path with hope and bless you with abundance.

C. New year, new spirits, new opportunities. I pray you find all that you have been wishing for, this new year.

D. May the new year bring you more strength and resilience. Wishing you health, wealth, and prosperity. Happy Bengali New Year 2025.

E. Subho Noboborsho! I pray that the new chapter is filled with good health and abundance for you and your family.

F. May the colours of the new year paint your life with bountiful happiness and joy. Happy Pohela Boishakh!

G. Like the harvest season teaches us growth and resilience, I wish that this new chapter is filled with growth and prosperity for you. Praying that your life brims with warmth and peace.

H. May this Noboborsho bring peaceful thoughts, kind hearts, and joyous celebrations into your life.

I. I Hope your goals turn into reality this year as we celebrate new beginnings with the Noboborsho.

J. May the Noboborsho fill your life with the best of health, wealth, and goodness. Wishing you and your family a very happy new year.

