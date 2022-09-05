Follow Us:
Pankaj Tripathi’s most timeless characters that made us fall in love with his acting

SNS | New Delhi | Updated : September 6, 2022 3:58 pm

(File Photos) Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi, popularly known as Kaleen Bhaiya from ‘Mirzapur’ and Guruji from ‘Sacred Games’ has been an inspiration for many aspiring actors. From sprinkling comedy into the serious roles to winning a million hearts, he fits perfectly into the mold of a versatile actor.  His method-acting is what makes me relatable and helps him connect with the audience on a personal level.

Today on the actor’s birthday, here is a list of characters done by Pankaj Tripathi, that are timeless

  • Sultan from ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

  • Rahul Satyendra (Sattu Bhaiya) from ‘Ludo’

  • Akhandanand Tripathi from ‘Mirzapur’
  • Maadhav Mishra from ‘Criminal Justice’ 

  • Rudra from ‘Stree’
  • Bhanu from ‘Mimi’

Twitter has been flooded with heartwarming wishes for Pankaj Tripathi by his fans and co-actors

 

