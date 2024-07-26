Mimi turns 3: Kriti Sanon’s award-winning role and new ventures ahead

As Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday this month, she also marks a significant milestone: the third anniversary of her acclaimed film ‘Mimi’. Released in 2021, ‘Mimi’ remains a standout in Sanon’s career, showcasing her remarkable talent and dedication. The film, which earned her a National Award, tells the touching story of a young woman who becomes a surrogate mother and transforms her life in the process.

In ‘Mimi’, Kriti portrays a lively and ambitious woman who takes on the challenging role of a surrogate mother. Her performance was not only heartfelt but also required a major physical transformation. Instead of relying on prosthetics or a body suit, Kriti chose to gain natural weight to authentically embody her character. In an interview, she revealed the extent of her commitment, saying, “I had to put on 15 kgs in 2 months for ‘Mimi,’ and only after completing the film could I start working on losing the weight.” This level of dedication underscores her passion for the role and her craft.

The film’s director, Laxman Utekar, played a pivotal role in Kriti’s journey. Utekar, who still affectionately calls her “Mimi,” had a strong belief in the project’s potential. Kriti recalls, “Laxman sir used to say, ‘Dekhna, aapko iske liye national award milega’—he always had immense confidence in me.” When the award came through, Kriti was pleasantly surprised but not entirely shocked, given Utekar’s unwavering faith in her performance.

As ‘Mimi’ celebrates its third anniversary, it’s clear that the film holds a special place in Kriti’s heart. She reflects on its success with warmth, noting how the film’s genuine emotions and engaging storytelling resonated with both audiences and critics.

Looking ahead, Kriti is ready to take on a new challenge as a producer with her upcoming project, ‘Do Patti’. This venture, under her production company Blue Butterfly Films, promises to push creative boundaries and features veteran actress Kajol. Kriti’s move into production marks an exciting new chapter in her career, further establishing her influence in the Indian film industry.

As ‘Mimi’ turns three, it’s a perfect moment to celebrate Kriti Sanon’s extraordinary achievements and look forward to her future contributions to cinema.