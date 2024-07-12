Mirzapur season 3 shatters records, season 4 in development

Prime Video India and Excel Media and Entertainment have officially kicked off production for the highly anticipated fourth season of Mirzapur, following the unprecedented success of its season 3. The crime drama has made waves not only locally but also globally, setting records and capturing hearts worldwide.

Mirzapur Season 3 made history by becoming the most-watched show ever on Prime Video India during its launch weekend, surpassing all previous records set by its predecessors. Its popularity extended far beyond Indian borders, with the series trending in the Top 10 lists across more than 85 countries, including major markets like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

The success can be attributed to its compelling narrative, stellar performances, and gritty portrayal of crime and power dynamics. Fans have lauded the series for its captivating storyline and high production values, solidifying its place in popular culture and sparking conversations globally.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of India Originals at Prime Video, expressed his excitement over the achievement, noting that Mirzapur Season 3’s triumph underscores the deep connection audiences have with its characters and storyline. He credited the collaboration with Excel Media and Entertainment, as well as the dedication of the cast and crew, for making the series a cultural phenomenon.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer at Excel Media and Entertainment, echoed Madhok’s sentiments, emphasizing the pivotal role of the audience in driving the show’s success since its inception. He praised the team’s commitment and hard work in bringing the latest season to life, promising more thrilling content in the future.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, Mirzapur Season 3 features an ensemble cast including fan-favorites like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. The series comprises ten episodes and is currently available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The global acclaim and record-breaking viewership numbers have spurred Prime Video to greenlight the production of Mirzapur Season 4, signaling the platform’s commitment to delivering more engaging and boundary-pushing storytelling.

As fans eagerly await the next chapter in the Mirzapur saga, the success of Season 3 stands as a testament to the show’s ability to resonate with diverse audiences worldwide, transcending cultural boundaries with its gripping narrative and unforgettable characters.