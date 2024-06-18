Panjabi aa gaye oye: Diljit Dosanjh teases ‘Tonight Show’ appearance

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh is making waves as he gears up for his appearance on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’. The actor-singer recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set, building excitement among his fans. In his Instagram post, Diljit expressed his enthusiasm with the caption, “PANJABI AA GAYE OYE…@fallontonight @jimmyfallon @nbc..Goreya Da Gharan Ch Aj PANJABI Suni Jani An”.

This isn’t the first time Diljit has made headlines. Earlier this year, he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium, a historic moment he celebrated with his fans on Instagram. His sold-out concert was part of the Dil-Luminati tour, with Diljit captioning his post, “HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN. BC PLACE STADIUM SOLD OUT.”

Diljit also recently starred in Imtiaz Ali’s biographical musical “Amar Singh Chamkila” alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film, which explores the life and challenges of the legendary singer, received positive reviews. The cast includes Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, and Apinderdeep Singh, among others. “Amar Singh Chamkila” premiered on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

In addition to his film career, Diljit had a supporting role in “Crew,” featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. He is also gearing up for the release of “Jatt & Juliet 3,” co-starring Neeru Bajwa. The comedy-drama’s trailer, which was recently released, has already tickled audiences’ funny bones. In this film, Neeru and Diljit play cops, with Neeru’s character as his boss. Jasmin Bajwa also stars in the film. Sharing the trailer link on social media, Diljit wrote, “Jatt & Juliet 3 Trailer OUT NOW On YOUTUBE… Releasing Worldwide 27th June.”

The “Jatt & Juliet” franchise has built a loyal fan base, and the return of Diljit and Neeru in their iconic roles has fans eagerly awaiting the third installment. At his Vancouver concert, Diljit paid tribute to Neeru, calling her the “Queen” of the Punjabi industry and expressing his admiration for her.

Beyond his acting and concert performances, Diljit’s latest track “Bhairava Anthem” from the film “Kalki 2898 AD” is also creating a buzz. The song features Telugu superstar Prabhas, and both actors don traditional Punjabi outfits in the energetic track. Diljit teased the song on Instagram, writing, “Bhairva Anthem Coming Soon PANJAB X SOUTH Panjabi Aa Gaye OYE.. Darling @actorprabhas.” The track, composed by Santhosh Narayanan with lyrics by Kumaar, highlights Prabhas’s character Bhairava.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, “Kalki 2898 AD” is a post-apocalyptic film inspired by Hindu scriptures, set in the year 2898 AD. The star-studded cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The film will hit theaters on June 27.