Ayesha Kapur, ‘Black’ child star, ties the knot with Adam Oberoi!

Remember the little girl from ‘Black’ who stole hearts with her moving performance alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji? Well, she’s all grown up—and married! Ayesha Kapur, who played young Michelle McNally in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 classic, recently tied the knot with longtime beau Adam Oberoi in a dreamy ceremony in Delhi.

The couple’s wedding was an elegant affair, attended by close friends and family. Ayesha looked radiant in a soft pink lehenga, complemented by a matching dupatta draped gracefully over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Adam looked dapper in a pastel sherwani and a pink turban, perfectly coordinating with his bride.

Ayesha Kapur made a lasting impact with ‘Black’, where she portrayed the younger version of Rani Mukerji’s Michelle— a visually and hearing-impaired girl whose life is transformed by her determined teacher, played by Amitabh Bachchan.

The film, an emotional rollercoaster, became one of the biggest hits of 2005, winning multiple National Awards and sweeping major Bollywood accolades like Filmfare and IIFA.

A lesser-known fact? Ayesha was trained for her role by none other than Ranbir Kapoor, who was working as an assistant director on the film!

Despite the overwhelming praise she received for ‘Black’, Ayesha chose not to pursue a full-time career in Bollywood. She later appeared in ‘Sikandar’ (2009) and was even set to feature in Shekhar Kapur’s much-anticipated ‘Paani’ alongside Sushant Singh Rajput— a project that, unfortunately, never materialized.

Though she stepped away from the limelight, Ayesha has continued to explore other avenues, including business ventures.