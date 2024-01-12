Panchayat season 3 unveils release date on Amazon Prime

Fans of the hit web series “Panchayat” are eagerly counting down the days as Amazon Prime Video recently unveiled the first look of the much-awaited Season 3. The teaser features Jitendra Kumar, donned in the attire of a village secretary, riding a motorcycle with a bag slung over his shoulder. This glimpse has only intensified the anticipation among fans who have been awaiting the release of the third installment.

Contrary to earlier speculations suggesting a December 30 or 31 release, Amazon has dropped hints about the official release date, sending fans into a frenzy. The streaming giant has subtly indicated that “Panchayat Season 3” will be available for streaming from January 15. However, an official confirmation from the popular OTT platform is still pending.

“Panchayat” has gained immense popularity as one of the most trended and entertaining web series, receiving acclaim from all corners. Jitendra Kumar’s performance, in particular, has been widely praised, contributing to the show’s widespread success.

Advertisement

As soon as reports about the upcoming Season 3 hit the headlines, fans have been expressing their excitement on social media platforms. Written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series boasts a talented cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvi, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar.

The storyline revolves around the struggles of an engineering graduate forced into a limited job opportunity as he embarks on a journey as the village secretary in the fictional rural village of Fulera, situated in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh.

With its unique narrative and stellar ensemble cast, “Panchayat” has become a household name, capturing the essence of rural life with a perfect blend of humor and drama. As fans eagerly await the release date, the countdown to January 15 has officially begun, promising another engaging chapter in the acclaimed series.