Panchayat Season 3: Fans on edge as release date mystery continues

Fans of the immensely popular web series “Panchayat” are experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions as the much-anticipated Season 3 fails to make its expected debut on January 15, 2024. The absence of the latest season has sparked a wave of excitement and impatience among the dedicated fan base. They have taken to social media to express their anticipation and share humorous memes.

One fan, unable to contain the suspense, posted a Mr. Bean waiting meme with the caption, “Me waiting? #Panchayat Season 3.” Another fan declared, “Waiting For Another Season of this Masterpiece ~ Panchayat Season 3,” emphasizing the show’s undeniable status as a masterpiece. Memes featuring screengrabs from the yet-to-be-released season have flooded social media. One fan humorously states, “Me and my Bois waiting for Panchayat Season 3! ”

https://twitter.com/ayriick_/status/1746032944068849712

Me and my Bois waiting for Panchayat Season 3 ! 😍#Bollywood pic.twitter.com/TRKS4gQmev — Abdul Malik (@AbdulMaalik_) January 16, 2024

Lowkey Waiting for panchayat season 3 ! 🫣 — 1/2dr🦅 (@shahehehen) January 13, 2024

@PrimeVideoIN Panchayat 3 kab aayegi ? — Peter Parker (@peter__0710) January 17, 2024

The longing for the new season is evident in various posts. This includes one featuring Jitendra Kumar riding his bike in a scene from Panchayat, accompanied by the caption, “#Panchayat Season 3 kab aa raha?” Fans are not hesitating to seek answers directly, as one user tagged the official Twitter account of Prime Video India, questioning, “@PrimeVideoIN Panchayat 3 kab aayegi?”

“Panchayat” has solidified its position as one of the most trended and entertaining web series, receiving acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Jitendra Kumar’s stellar performance has been a key contributor to the show’s widespread success. As rumors about the impending Season 3 circulated, fans have been flooding social media platforms with expressions of excitement, eagerly awaiting the official release date announcement. The mystery surrounding the release date only adds to the intrigue. This leaves fans eagerly anticipating the moment when they can finally indulge in the next chapter.