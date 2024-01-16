Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar’s must-watch OTT series

In the dynamic world of OTT platforms, one name that consistently resonates is Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar, celebrated for his diverse portrayals in various web series spanning across platforms. The announcement of the eagerly awaited third season of his hit series Panchayat has sent ripples of excitement among fans, even though the official release date remains a tantalizing mystery. As Kumar’s popularity burgeons in the realm of online streaming, let’s delve into some of his finest web series that are a must-watch for enthusiasts.

1. Panchayat

Undoubtedly, Panchayat stands as the pinnacle of Jitendra Kumar’s web series career. The narrative unfolds around an engineering graduate, brought to life by Kumar. He reluctantly becomes a Panchayat secretary in the fictional village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. The series captivates audiences with its engaging storyline. It also earned Kumar the coveted Best Actor (Comedy Series) accolade at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020.

2. Kota Factory

In Kota Factory, Kumar assumes the central role of Jeetu Bhaiya, an influential figure in the educational hub of Kota, Rajasthan. The plot revolves around the life of 16-year-old Vaibhav, brilliantly portrayed by Mayur More, as he navigates the challenges of Kota’s coaching centers, with Kumar’s character serving as a guiding force in his pursuit of securing a coveted spot at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Advertisement

3. Cheesecake

Stepping into the shoes of Neel, Jitendra Kumar unfolds the heartwarming narrative of Cheesecake. The series revolves around the tumultuous period in the lives of Neel (Kumar) and Sameera (Akanksha Thakur). The story is about them facing relationship challenges. Unexpectedly, their lives take a delightful turn when a lovable and oversized Golden Retriever unexpectedly becomes a part of their world, bringing joy in unexpected ways.

4. Humorously Yours

In the mini TV series Humorously Yours, Jitendra Kumar portrays the character of RJ Mastikhor Mishra. The story revolves around Vipul Goyal, a struggling comedian grappling with newfound fame and recognition. Kumar’s character, Mishra, adds a touch of humor to the challenges faced by the protagonist. This happens on his quest to establish himself in the competitive world of comedy.

5. ImMature

Jitendra Kumar dons the role of a Drama Teacher in ImMature, a series that follows the one-conflict-per-episode format. With a stellar cast including Omkar Kulkarni, Rashmi Agdekar, Chinmay Chandranushush, and Visshesh Tiwari, the show intertwines humor and emotions as it captures the protagonist Dhruv’s journey to befriend his love interest, Chhavi.

As actor Jitendra Kumar continues to mesmerize audiences with his versatile performances, the anticipation for Panchayat Season 3 only intensifies. It promises another chapter in his illustrious web series journey.