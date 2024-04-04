Panchayat celebrates 4-year milestone with IFFI win, season 3 on the horizon

From capturing hearts to clinching a prestigious accolade at IFFI, TVF’s Panchayat marked its fourth anniversary since release, reaffirming its enduring appeal.

Since its inception in 2010, TVF has been a trailblazer in content creation, consistently delivering captivating narratives. Panchayat, in particular, has carved a niche for itself, resonating with audiences across demographics. Launched on April 3, 2020, the show has now reached the milestone of four years, a testament to its enduring popularity.

Following the journey of an engineering graduate, portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, who reluctantly embraces the role of a Panchayat secretary in the fictional village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, Panchayat offers a slice of rural life authentically portrayed through real-life locations and compelling characters.

Beyond its narrative prowess, Panchayat has also made its mark in pop culture, spawning numerous memes that have become internet sensations. From ‘Dekh Raha Hai Binod’ to ‘Gajab Bejaati Hai Yaar,’ the show’s dialogues have become ingrained in online lexicon.

Earning accolades both locally and globally, Panchayat secured the inaugural Best Indian Web Series award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, a milestone achievement akin to national honors bestowed upon films. The recognition underscores the show’s exceptional storytelling and universal appeal.

Moreover, Panchayat’s recognition on IMDb’s global list of top 250 TV shows, ranking at No. 88, further solidifies its status as a cultural phenomenon.

Bolstered by its success, Panchayat is gearing up for its much-anticipated third season, slated for release on Amazon Prime Video in 2024. As fans eagerly await the continuation of this captivating saga, the show’s legacy continues to grow, cementing its place as a cornerstone of Indian web entertainment.

In an industry marked by fleeting trends, Panchayat stands tall as a timeless classic, weaving together humor, drama, and poignant storytelling to create an unforgettable viewing experience. As it embarks on its next chapter, the show remains a shining example of the power of storytelling to transcend boundaries and capture the hearts of audiences worldwide.