‘You’ season 5: Joe Goldberg’s darkest secrets unravel in final season

The countdown has officially begun for fans of Netflix’s ‘You’, as the highly anticipated season 5 is ready to premiere in 2025. On Thursday, Netflix dropped new posters for the season, building excitement for the conclusion of the psychological thriller that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, the series follows the dangerously charming yet obsessive character whose dark tendencies often lead to deadly consequences.

In season 5, Joe returns to New York City in ‘You’—the place where his journey began—hoping to start fresh and live a perfect life. However, his past is never far behind, and the weight of his previous crimes threatens to destroy everything he has worked for.

The final season promises to deliver more twists and tension, with a stellar supporting cast including Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews.

Co-showrunners Michael Foley and Justin Lo are steering the ship, with Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Penn Badgley, and others taking on executive producer roles.

Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting the resolution of Joe’s complex journey, and former showrunner Sera Gamble shared some intriguing insights into what viewers can expect. In an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Gamble discussed Joe’s return to New York, a pivotal moment for his character.

“He has to come home again, and that is significant,” she said, hinting that this could mark a turning point for Joe.

Gamble also reflected on Joe’s psychological evolution throughout the series, noting that while his actions have often been justified in his mind, the final season will explore the possibility of him becoming more self-aware.

“Without sacrificing the beating heart of Joe, which is his romantic sensibility and his belief in love, we are very keen in knowing what happens if he doesn’t constantly mess up because he’s lying to himself about what he’s about to do,” she explained.