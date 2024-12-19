Vishal Bharadwaj’s next with Shahid Kapoor and Tritpii Dimri locks release

Ace filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj is gearing up for his next grand commercial entertainer. The filmmaker is reuniting with Shahid Kapoor for his next after the duo delivered blockbusters like ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Hiader.’ As the duo reunite, they are joined by ‘Animal’ fame Triptii Dimri. Additionally, Randeep Hooda and Nana Patekar also have key roles in the film. Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling the highly-anticipated project. The untitled film will release on December 5, 2025.

Taking to X, Sajid Nadiadwala announced that the production will hit the floors on January 6, 2025. Meanwhile, the untitled entertainer will hit theatres on December 5. The post read, “#SajidNadiadwala presents a @VishalBhardwaj film! A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6th Jan 2025. Film releasing on 5th December 2025.”

Advertisement



The film will mark the reunion of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj after 15 years. The actor-director duo previously collaborated on ‘Kaminey’ (2009), ‘Haider’ (2014), and ‘Rangoon’ (2017). The 2009 film about Mumbai’s dark underworld helped Shahid break the stereotype of the chocolate boy. Meanwhile, ‘Haider’ was an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet.’ Set in Kashmir, the film was lauded for its setting, storyline, and impeccable performances. The film was both a critical and commercial success.

The announcement of the release date comes after the team confirmed Shahid and Triptii’s casting in September. Announcing the news, the ‘Kabir Singh’ star wrote, “Super pumped for this one. Can’t wait to begin… Vishal Bharadwaj, Sajid Nadiadwala, Triptii Dimri.” Meanwhile, the film’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala also broke the news with a post shared on Instagram and X. Taking to social media, he wrote, “I’m thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend Vishal Bharadwaj and the phenomenal powerhouse Shahid Kapoor! Delighted to welcome the incredibly gifted Triptii Dimri to the NGE Family!”

‘Omkara’ maker Vishal Bharadwaj also echoed similar sentiments. “I’m thrilled to collaborate once again with the incredible Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the finest producers and a dear friend, and the gifted Shahid Kapoor, my trusted talisman. What a delight to have Tripti Dimri, India’s National Crush, add her magic to this dream team!”

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to re-unite for ‘Cocktail 2’

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor recently teased fans with a prep post, suggesting that he is ready to play a “nasty gangster.” He wrote, “Prep time…Naya saal naya maal. (New year, new stuff)…Next character, next film what can I do that I haven’t before… Lost in the woods… But you can’t be original if you aren’t ready to be lost…”

Shahid’s last was ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ with Kriti Sanon. The actor is reuniting with her for Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2.’ On the other hand, Triptii’s last was ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’