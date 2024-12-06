‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ documentary to release on THIS date

Netflix is set to premiere ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’, a highly anticipated documentary that delves into the life of the celebrated Indian hip-hop artist.

Scheduled for release on December 20, the film offers an intimate look at the journey of Honey Singh, whose music revolutionized the Indian music scene.

Directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, the documentary traces the rise of Hirdesh Singh, better known by his stage name, Yo Yo Honey Singh.

On Friday, Netflix shared the announcement on Instagram alongside a poster of the artist, with a caption that reads, “The name you know, the story you don’t. Witness the rise of a legend who changed the face of Indian music forever. Watch Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous on 20 December, only on Netflix!”

‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ takes viewers behind the headlines to uncover the personal and professional challenges Singh faced throughout his career. Known for his chart-topping tracks like ‘Brown Rang’, ‘Angrezi Beat’, and ‘Dope Shope’, Singh rose to fame rapidly, becoming a household name across India.

However, his career faced a sudden halt when he vanished from the public eye for several years, later revealing he was struggling with mental health issues.

The documentary provides rare insights into his personal life, showing the human side of the artist and the battles he fought behind the music. With a combination of interviews, archival footage, and personal stories, the film paints a portrait of a man who not only shaped the soundscape of Indian hip-hop but also faced immense personal and professional hurdles.

Sikhya Entertainment, the production company behind this film, is renowned for its acclaimed work, including Oscar-winning projects. The documentary is produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, with editing by Deepa Bhatia and Raunaq Bajaj serving as associate producer.