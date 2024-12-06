Amber Heard announces pregnancy with second child

Amber Heard is stepping into a new chapter of her life as she joyfully announces that she is expecting her second child. A spokesperson for the actress confirmed the exciting news, revealing that the 38-year-old is in the early stages of her pregnancy and thrilled about the journey ahead. This announcement comes three years after the birth of her first daughter, Oonagh Paige, in 2021.

Though the news is fresh, Amber has always maintained a private approach to her personal life. However, her spokesperson shared that she is eagerly anticipating this next phase and that her daughter Oonagh is equally excited about becoming a big sister.

Heard’s journey into motherhood has been a deeply personal one. In July 2021, Amber candidly shared her decision to become a mother independently, reflecting on how it had been a turning point in her life.

On Instagram, she posted a heartfelt message alongside a photo of herself cradling baby Oonagh, saying, “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.”

Her choice to keep Oonagh’s birth private for the first few months was a deliberate one, allowing Amber to protect her family’s privacy amidst the pressures of fame. She explained that being in the public eye often requires her to take control of her narrative, and she wanted to ensure that she made the decision that felt right for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

“She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” Amber shared at the time, a sentiment that speaks to how much becoming a mother has reshaped her world.

Since becoming a mother, Amber Heard has shared occasional glimpses of her life with her fans, always keeping her personal moments largely shielded from the spotlight.

In January 2023, for example, she posted a touching photo of herself bottle-feeding Oonagh while on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’. The picture was accompanied by a lighthearted caption: “After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy).”

This second pregnancy announcement comes after a period of relative privacy for Amber, especially following her highly publicized legal battles with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. These legal struggles, which captured media attention globally, have made her personal life a focal point for much of the public in recent years.