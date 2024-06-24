‘Wild Wild Punjab’ trailer: Hilarious journey with Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh and more

The much-anticipated trailer for “Wild Wild Punjab” has finally been released, featuring an ensemble cast led by Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill, and Manjot Singh. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, this spirited film is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10.

In “Wild Wild Punjab,” we follow the story of Khanne, played by Varun Sharma, who is nursing a broken heart. Determined to confront his ex-girlfriend at her wedding, Khanne plans to declare his closure in front of the entire wedding party. Despite his emotional turmoil, he isn’t alone—his friends Arore (Sunny Singh), Jainu (Jassie Gill), and Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh) rally around him, urging him to move on.

Joining the group on their unpredictable journey are Radha (Patralekhaa) and Meera (Ishita Raj). Together, they navigate the lively and often chaotic landscape of Punjab, leading to an adventure filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Director Simarpreet Singh reflected on the universal themes of friendship and heartache that the film explores. “We’ve all been a Khanne at some point or have supported a Khanne,” he noted. “This film captures those crazy, shared experiences that strengthen friendships. The cast brought these moments to life, making it a memorable project for all involved.”

Varun Sharma shared his enthusiasm for the role, saying, “Playing Khanne was both a challenge and a joy. His journey from heartbreak to self-discovery is hilarious and heartwarming. Working with friends made the experience even more special.”

Sunny Singh, who plays Maan Arora, expressed his excitement about the role. “Transforming into Maan was thrilling. It’s a unique character that I hope resonates with audiences as much as it did with me.”

Manjot Singh, portraying Honey Paaji, highlighted the camaraderie on set. “Honey Paaji is the friend everyone wishes they had. Driving through Punjab was an unparalleled experience, and I believe audiences will share that excitement.”

Jassie Gill described his character, Jainu, as the voice of reason among his friends. “Jainu is the calm amidst the chaos. I’m thrilled for audiences to experience the madness we bring to ‘Wild Wild Punjab.'”

Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj also spoke about their roles. Patralekhaa, who plays Radha, described her character as adventurous at heart. “The film captures friendship and adventure beautifully,” she said. Ishita Raj, playing Meera, found her character’s free-spirited nature intriguing. “Meera adds a unique flavor to the film. Working on ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ was unforgettable.”

Previously, a teaser hinted at the film’s wild escapades, showcasing friends embarking on a chaotic revenge mission filled with mishaps, fights, and humor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, “Wild Wild Punjab” promises to be an exhilarating ride.