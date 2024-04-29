Panchayat 3 to release post IPL 2024? Here is what we know

Rumors are swirling around the eagerly anticipated release of ‘Panchayat 3,’ with speculation mounting that the announcement will come after IPL 2024. Some suggest this timing is strategic, aiming to sidestep the cricket frenzy that typically consumes the nation during IPL season. However, conflicting reports advise against putting too much stock in these whispers.

It is said that Amazon Prime Video, the platform that hosts ‘Panchayat,’ will reveal the release date in due course, treating the show as one of its prized possessions.

Fans are abuzz with anticipation, eagerly awaiting the next installment of the series, which stars Jitendra Kumar. The prevailing talk is that ‘Panchayat 3’ won’t grace our screens until after the conclusion of IPL 2024, presumably to avoid going head-to-head with the cricketing extravaganza. But it’s not just the timing that’s got fans on the edge of their seats; rumors suggest a major plot twist is in store for the upcoming season.

Fueling the anticipation further, Amazon Prime Video teased fans with a cryptic message on Instagram, hinting at the complexities of Phulera’s political landscape and protagonist Abhishek’s struggles to remain impartial. Fans, unable to contain their excitement, flooded the comments section of Jitendra Kumar’s recent Instagram post, clamoring for any hint of the release date.

In an earlier interview, Jitendra Kumar reflected on the success of the show, acknowledging the pressure to deliver yet confident in the quality of the upcoming season. He teased that while some aspects may remain familiar, viewers can expect a thrilling ride with accelerating tensions and an engrossing storyline.

As speculation runs rampant, fans are pondering the fate of Abhishek Kumar and the village of Phulera. Reports hint at a potential twist in the tale, with murmurs suggesting Abhishek Tripathi may face the prospect of having a transfer from Phulera, injecting fresh intrigue into the narrative.

With excitement building and anticipation reaching fever pitch, fans of ‘Panchayat’ are eagerly counting down the days until they can once again immerse themselves in the captivating world of rural India.