‘Visfot’ on OTT: Watch Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh’s thriller

Get ready for a digital treat as the highly anticipated film ‘Visfot’, starring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, is set to make its streaming debut. Instead of hitting the theaters, this action-packed drama will launch directly on JioCinema on September 6.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, ‘Visfot’ promises an engaging viewing experience with its high-octane plot. The film’s release details were announced via JioCinema’s Instagram page, where they teased the audience with a gripping poster featuring the two lead actors in intense poses. The post excitedly proclaimed, “Get ready for the biggest explosion on your screen! #Visfot streaming 6 September onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium.”

The movie, which is produced by Anuradha Gupta and Sanjay Rajprakash Gupta, also features Krystle D’Souza in a significant role. Krystle shared her enthusiasm about the project, stating, “Being part of a fantastic script is the greatest thrill for an actor, and that’s exactly what ‘Visfot’ is. The storyline is a roller coaster filled with unexpected twists.” She expressed her excitement about working alongside Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, noting, “These actors bring such different energies to the table, and collaborating with them has been an incredibly fun experience.”

‘Visfot’ is a remake of the international film ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’, and the production began in 2021. The film marks the first time Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh have reunited on screen since their successful stint in ‘Heyy Babyy’, which also featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

As fans eagerly await the film’s release, ‘Visfot’ is ready to offer a thrilling experience right from the comfort of their homes, thanks to its exclusive streaming on JioCinema.