Fardeen Khan on Bollywood comeback: “Wasn’t sure if I was going to have a job”

Fardeen Khan, once a familiar face in Bollywood, is back in the limelight after years away from the industry. The actor, who made a striking return with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ last year, has since been flooded with big-budget projects.

At the IIFA 2025 celebrations in Jaipur, he spoke candidly about his hiatus, transformation, and the second innings of his career.

Advertisement

Fardeen, best known for films like ‘No Entry’ and ‘Heyy Babyy’, disappeared from Bollywood for over a decade. His absence raised many questions, but his return has answered them all. Speaking at the silver jubilee edition of IIFA, the actor shared his thoughts on getting back into the industry.

Advertisement

“I’m very grateful for the chances I’ve been given and for the belief people have had in me,” he said. “After such a long gap, I wasn’t sure if I’d have a job. But here I am, with some great films lined up.”

Besides his acting comeback in Bollywood, Fardeen Khan made headlines for his incredible physical transformation. Once subjected to body shaming, he emerged fitter and more confident. At IIFA’s green carpet, he shared the secret behind his journey.

“I just wanted to reclaim my health,” he admitted. “I wasn’t feeling great physically or emotionally. And, I wanted to regain my energy, so I started educating myself about food, metabolism, and how different diets work. I also made some important lifestyle changes that were long overdue. Today, I feel better than ever.”

His weight loss journey and renewed focus on fitness have not only silenced critics but also inspired many.

After ‘Heeramandi’, Fardeen impressed audiences with ‘Khel Khel Mein’, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, and Ammy Virk. His performance in ‘Visfot’, alongside Riteish Deshmukh, was also widely appreciated.

And the momentum isn’t slowing down. The actor is gearing up for ‘Housefull 5’, a much-anticipated addition to the hit comedy franchise.

The 2025 edition of IIFA, held in Jaipur, has been a star-studded affair. The event, which kicked off on March 8, will conclude tonight. Among the highlights is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s tribute performance for her grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.