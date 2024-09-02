‘Saathiya’ song from ‘Yudhra’: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan shine

Fans of Siddhant Chaturvedi have a new reason to celebrate as the first song from his highly anticipated film ‘Yudhra’ has just been released. The song, titled ‘Saathiya,’ is already making waves online.

This new romantic ballad features the musical prowess of Shankar Ehsaan Loy, with vocals by Pratibha Singh Baghel and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics, penned by the iconic Javed Akhtar, add a touch of classic elegance to the song. ‘Saathiya’ beautifully highlights the romantic dynamics between Siddhant and his co-star Malavika Mohanan, offering fans a glimpse of the chemistry that will unfold in the film.

The Zee Music Company shared the song’s video on Instagram, capturing the essence of the track with the caption: “In the heart of vengeance, love finds its way. Saathiya song out now. #Yudhra releasing in cinemas on 20th September 2024.”

The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, is set for a theatrical release on September 20, 2024. The team recently unveiled character posters featuring Siddhant and Malavika. In one striking poster, Malavika Mohanan exudes confidence in a sleek black ensemble, while Siddhant Chaturvedi sports a sophisticated suit and strikes a dramatic pose.

Adding to the excitement, the film’s trailer was released a few days ago. It showcases Siddhant Chaturvedi in a fiery, intense role, with Malavika Mohanan playing the intriguing character of Nikhat. The trailer also introduces Raghav Juyal as the formidable antagonist, Shafiq, hinting at a thrilling narrative filled with action and drama.

‘Yudhra’ promises to deliver a compelling blend of action and storytelling, under the direction of Ravi Udyawar. Siddhant Chaturvedi’s recent work includes the Netflix film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,’ where he shared screen space with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. This film explored contemporary themes of friendship and social media influence, showcasing Siddhant’s versatility as an actor.