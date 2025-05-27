Fardeen Khan on his big Bollywood comeback: “It feels like a celebration!”

Fardeen Khan is officially back, and he’s not just dipping his toes, he’s diving headfirst into Bollywood again.

After a long 12-year break, the actor is making waves with his return, and his latest outing is with none other than the blockbuster comedy franchise ‘Housefull 5’.

Advertisement

At the trailer launch of ‘Housefull 5’ in Mumbai this week, Fardeen Khan spoke candidly about what it feels like to return to the big screen after so long.

Advertisement

With three films already under his belt since his comeback, ‘Housefull 5’ marks his fourth release in just over a year, an impressive feat by any measure.

“When I think of coming back, it really does feel like a second coming,” Fardeen shared with a smile. “Well, maybe even a third, in my case,” he joked. “But to be welcomed with so much warmth, respect, and even curiosity from people in the industry, it’s something I don’t take for granted.”

For those who’ve been wondering what sparked this return, Fardeen admitted that it wasn’t part of some grand master plan. “You can’t really plan a comeback after 12 years. All I knew was that this, acting is what I love. I missed being on set. I missed telling stories. And most of all, I missed the human connections that this profession creates.”

His eyes lit up when he spoke about ‘Housefull 5’, calling it the “greatest comedy franchise” in Bollywood. “To be part of a film that’s all about joy, love, and pure madness, it feels like the perfect way to mark this chapter of my life. It’s more than just a film for me; it feels like a celebration.”

Fardeen also expressed his deep gratitude to those who’ve believed in him, even when he had been away from the spotlight for over a decade. “I’m thankful to the people who felt I still had something left to give. Especially Sajid Nadiadwala—it’s our second time working together, and honestly, it feels like home.”