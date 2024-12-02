Fardeen Khan reflects on sharing screen with Feroz Khan in ‘Janasheen’

Actor Fardeen Khan recently took a walk down memory lane, reminiscing about the iconic film ‘Janasheen’ on its 21st anniversary. The movie, which hit theaters on November 25, 2003, holds a special place in his heart, as it marked a cherished collaboration with his late father, legendary actor-director Feroz Khan.

Reflecting on the milestone, Fardeen shared his thoughts on social media, calling the experience of working with his father “more than an honor.” He wrote, “It feels surreal how quickly time has passed. Sharing screen time with Khan Saab was a blessing. His passion for filmmaking was unparalleled and deeply inspiring.”

Fardeen described ‘Janasheen’ as a testament to Feroz Khan’s relentless dedication. “His attention to detail, commitment to storytelling, and love for music were unmatched. He taught me not just about films but also about life, resilience, and chasing dreams with courage,” Fardeen added.

To mark the occasion, he shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets, expressing gratitude to fans for keeping his father’s legacy alive. “Here’s to Feroz Khan—the OG Khan,” he wrote.

The 2003 drama also starred Celina Jaitly in a leading role and featured Feroz Khan not only as an actor but also as the film’s director.

Fardeen’s comeback journey

This year has been monumental for Fardeen Khan, who made a long-awaited return to the entertainment industry after a 12-year hiatus. He starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s acclaimed web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

Reflecting on his comeback, Fardeen shared, “I feel like a newcomer. So much has changed in these years—the way films are made and consumed. I’m grateful for the trust and support of the audience.”

Following ‘Heeramandi’, Fardeen showcased his versatility in ‘Khel Khel Mein’, alongside Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and others. He also appeared in ‘Visfot’, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, which released earlier this year.

Looking ahead, Fardeen is set to charm audiences once again in ‘Housefull 5’.