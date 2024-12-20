Top OTT releases to watch in 2025 on Prime, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Hotstar

As 2025 unfolds, OTT platforms are gearing up to deliver an exciting mix of new shows and films that promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

From intense thrillers to heartfelt dramas, here’s a roundup of some of the most anticipated releases to look forward to this year:

Jewel Thief

Get ready for a gripping heist thriller starring Nikita Dutta, Saif Ali Khan, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Produced by Siddharth Anand and directed by Robbie Grewal, ‘Jewel Thief’ is set to be a fast-paced ride filled with suspense and unexpected twists. This Netflix film is sure to keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

Dabba Cartel

This drama thriller series features an ensemble cast including Shalini Pandey, Shabana Azmi, Akashdeep Singh, Jyotika, Jisshu Sengupta, and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, ‘Dabba Cartel’ promises a thrilling exploration of power, corruption, and intrigue. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Bandwaale

A fresh drama series headlined by Shalini Pandey, Zahaan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, and Anupama Kumar, ‘Bandwaale’ is directed by Akshat Verma and Ankur Verma. The show delves into the complexities of relationships and will be available on Netflix.

The Trials Season 2

The highly anticipated second season of ‘The Trials’ brings back Kubbra Sait and Kajol in a gripping narrative centered around corruption and scandal. Directed by Suparn Varma, this family drama will return to Disney Plus Hotstar with even more suspense and emotional depth.

Stardom (Tentative Title)

Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut with this star-studded series featuring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Badshah, Bobby Deol, and Mona Singh. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Stardom’ promises to be a fascinating look at the world of Bollywood. It will stream on Netflix later this year.

Daring Partners

A lighthearted romantic comedy starring Diana Penty and Tamannah Bhatia, ‘Daring Partners’ is set to bring laughter and charm to Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Archit Kumar and Nishant Naik, this rom-com is one to watch for fans of feel-good entertainment.

Pritam Pedro

This crime thriller web series features Vikrant Massey and Arshad Warsi in a high-stakes narrative that explores crime and justice. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Pritam Pedro’ is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, offering a compelling story with intense performances.

Matka King

Set in the 1960s, ‘Matka King’ stars Vijay Varma as a cotton trader who ventures into the world of gambling. Directed by Nagraj Manjule and produced by Roy Kapur Films, this series promises to be a captivating look at a unique chapter in Indian history. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Rakht Brahmand

Produced by Raj & DK, ‘Rakht Brahmand’ brings together Aditya Roy Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in a high-octane action-packed series. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, this thriller is set to release in late 2025 on OTT, promising a gripping narrative and stunning visuals.

Chhorii 2

The horror sequel to ‘Chhorii’ stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan. Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, ‘Chhorii 2’ will once again take viewers on a spine-chilling journey. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Family Man Season 3

Manoj Bajpayee returns in the much-awaited third season of ‘The Family Man’, with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the cast. This action-packed series, directed by Raj and DK, will once again keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

With a stellar lineup of shows and films, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for OTT content. Whether you’re a fan of thrillers, dramas, or comedies, there’s something for everyone to look forward to.