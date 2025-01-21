Tillotama Shome on joining ‘Paatal Lok 2’: “I thought it was a joke”

Actress Tillotama Shome, known for her impactful roles in both film and television, has made her mark in ‘Paatal Lok Season 2’, where she plays the role of SP Meghna Barua.

Reflecting on how she landed the role, Tillotama admitted that she initially thought the offer was a joke.

“I was a huge fan of the show before I even got the role,” she shared. “It felt like a dream when I got the chance to be part of the second season. For the longest time, I thought it was a joke until I sat down for my first reading.”

Tillotama’s excitement was palpable as she recalled her first experience with the ‘Paatal Lok’ team. “It was a long table read, and everyone was deeply passionate about the project. I realized then how much effort each person, from the writer to the director and even the music composer, put into making the show what it is today. It was a powerful moment for me.”

The actress also expressed her pride in portraying a female cop in Nagaland, a role that brought with it both excitement and responsibility. “I was breathless with excitement during the initial table reads. To represent a strong female character in such an intense setting felt incredibly empowering,” she said.

In ‘Paatal Lok Season 2’, Hathi Ram Chaudhary, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, faces even darker challenges as he navigates the complex world of crime and his own inner turmoil. The season delves deeper into his moral dilemmas, blurring the lines between duty and obsession.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced by Clean Slate Filmz and Eunoia Films, the show features a stellar cast, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, and Gul Panag. ‘Paatal Lok Season 2’ is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India.

Tillotama Shome’s journey into acting began with a supporting role in Mira Nair’s ‘Monsoon Wedding’. She has since gained recognition for her performances in ‘A Death in the Gunj’, ‘Lust Stories 2’, and popular series like ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘The Night Manager’.