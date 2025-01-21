Konkona Sensharma reflects on 20 years of ‘Page 3’

As Madhur Bhandarkar’s acclaimed film ‘Page 3’ celebrates its 20th anniversary, actress Konkona Sensharma took a moment to reminisce about her journey in the film industry, recalling her first experience of shooting in Mumbai.

Sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, Konkona reflected on the year 2005, when ‘Page 3’ was released. “I can hardly believe ‘Page 3’ released 20 years ago! My first experience of filming in Bombay. This was 2005, the year of the flood and the year I moved to this city, which has now been my home for over two decades!” she wrote. Her post also captured the innocence and excitement of those early days, describing herself as “young, full of abandon, and free of expectations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

Today, she looks back with immense gratitude for the opportunities and experiences that have shaped her career.

In the post, Konkona expressed her thanks to director Madhur Bhandarkar for giving her the role of Madhvi Sharma. The character garnered her widespread appreciation. She also thanked her co-stars Tara Sharma and Sandy Mridul for the lifelong friendships forged during the making of the film.

‘Page 3’, which hit theaters in 2005, was a powerful drama that explored the lives of Mumbai’s social elite. The film, starring Konkona alongside Atul Kulkarni and Boman Irani, was a critical and commercial success. It went on to win three National Film Awards.

Konkona’s career has continued to thrive in the years since, with notable roles in films and series. Most recently, she starred in the Netflix series ‘Killer Soup’, alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the show follows Konkona’s character, Swathi Shetty, a young cook whose desire to share her soup with the world leads to a series of comedic mishaps and cover-ups.

Looking ahead, Konkona Sensharma will appear in the upcoming film ‘Metro… In Dino’, where she stars alongside Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur.