Ali Fazal to star in action thriller with ‘Paatal Lok’ director Prosit Roy

Ali Fazal is ready to take on a never-seen-before action-packed role in an upcoming film directed by Prosit Roy, known for his gripping storytelling in ‘Paatal Lok’.

The project, yet to be titled, is expected to begin filming in mid-2025, once Fazal completes his commitments to ‘Rakht Brahmand’, a period fantasy drama by Raj & DK.

A source close to the production revealed to the media that the film is shaping up to be an intense action spectacle, unlike anything Fazal has done before.

“Prosit Roy’s vision and Ali’s dedication to pushing boundaries make this a thrilling collaboration. With Sonali Bendre also on board, the film will bring a mix of high-stakes action and deep storytelling,” the source added.

Fazal’s packed schedule doesn’t stop there. The actor is also preparing for ‘Mirzapur: The Film’, marking his return as Guddu Pandit on the big screen. In addition, he will appear in ‘Metro… In Dino’, ‘Lahore 1947’, the pan-India project ‘Thug Life’, his Hollywood venture ‘Rule Breakers’, and ‘Rakht Brahmand’.

Reflecting on his upcoming slate, Ali Fazal shared, “2025 feels like the culmination of years of hard work and passion. From diving back into ‘Mirzapur’ in a whole new way to collaborating with Mani Ratnam sir in ‘Thug Life’, this journey has been incredibly fulfilling. Working with Raj & DK on a period drama like ‘Rakht Brahmand’ has also been a creatively enriching experience.”