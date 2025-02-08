Jaideep Ahlawat on charging 20 crores for ‘Paatal Lok’ S2

Over the years, Jaideep Ahlawat has carved a niche for himself with his diverse range and commendable acting prowess. His commanding persona and skill for the craft have won over audiences’ hearts. The actor has always captivated viewers with his roles in projects like ‘Janne Jaan,’ ‘Raazi,’ and ‘Maharaj.’ Among his filmography, one of his most notable works is ‘Paatal Lok’ which proved pivotal in his career. His performance as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary amassed him immense love from viewers. Now, as ‘Paatal Lok’ S2 captivates viewers, rumours suggest that the actor escalated his fees 50 times.

Several reports surfaced that Jaideep Ahlawat charged 50 times for ‘Paatal Lok’ season 2. In the first season, he charged Rs 40 lakh. However, as per reports, for the second season, he hiked his fee to Rs 20 crore. In a recent interview, the actor dismissed the claims in his humorous style.

Advertisement

Reacting to the rumours, Jaideep said, “Arre yaar itna tha toh mujhe bata toh dete. Main kuch kar leta iss paise ka. Hai kahan ye paisa, gaya kahan? (If it was that much, they should have at least told me. I would have done something with the money. Where is this money? Where did it go?)”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaideep Ahlawat (@jaideepahlawat)



Meanwhile, for the second chapter of the hit show, Jaideep reprised his role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary. Apart from Jaideep, the second season retained many actors from the previous season. These include Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag. Moreover, the season also stars a couple of new faces, like Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua and Nagesh Kukunoor, among others. Meanwhile, Sudip Sharma has backed the drama with Arun Dhaware at the helm.

Also Read: Neena Gupta shares the Maha Kumbh experience: “I’m impressed by the government!”

Moving ahead, Jaideep Ahlawat also has back-to-back releases lined up. His next is ‘Jewel Thief’ with Saif Ali Khan and ‘Hisaab’ with Shefali Shah. Moreover, he also has a film with Vipul Amrutlal Shah and another with Neeraj Yadav in the pipeline. Additionally, fans will also see the actor in a negative role in ‘Family Man’ S3 alongside Manoj Bajpayee.