The Rana Daggubati Show: Unfiltered chats with south Indian stars on Prime Video

Telugu cinema’s popular actor, Rana Daggubati, is stepping into a new role as the host of an original chat show, ‘The Rana Daggubati Show’, launching on Prime Video on November 23.

This unique, unscripted series promises to give viewers a genuine look into the lives of some of South India’s biggest stars.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The eight-episode show, conceptualized and hosted by Rana himself, will feature a range of beloved actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sree Leela, Nani, director S.S. Rajamouli, and Ram Gopal Varma, among others.

According to Rana, this show aims to break away from typical talk show formats. It offers a raw, behind-the-scenes experience of his celebrity guests’ lives.

“It’s not just about asking questions and getting safe answers,” Rana explains. “We’re inviting fans to pull up a chair and hang out with their favorite stars. No filters, no rehearsed lines, just real conversations and a lot of unexpected fun.”

Set to stream globally across 240 countries, the series will take fans beyond the screen. Fans can look forward to off-the-cuff discussions, intriguing stories, and surprising personal revelations.

Rana’s close rapport with the guests allows for an easygoing and friendly atmosphere. It encourages stars to reveal untold stories and memorable anecdotes.

“This show is for everyone who has ever wondered what their favorite celebs are really like,” says Rana. He adds that it comes with the kind of moments viewers will want to share and talk about.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India, praised Rana’s approach to the series. He called it “an unconventional take” that goes beyond surface-level exchanges. According to Madhok, “Rana’s easy charm and genuine connections with his guests open up conversations that go deeper than we usually see, offering an inside look at the lives of some of the industry’s most intriguing figures.”

‘The Rana Daggubati Show’ is produced by Spirit Media, and it seeks to reinvigorate the talk show genre by making it personal, relatable, and, most importantly, real.